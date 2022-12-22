Matthew Koma’s Anniversary Tribute to Hilary Duff Proves They Have Their Own Cinderella Story

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff are living one true fairytale.

The singer-songwriter penned a loving message to the Cinderella Story actress in honor of their wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Sharing images of their dreamy 2019 wedding ceremony, Matthew said they had "crushed 3 years" even if the path hasn't always been the smoothest.

"Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose," he said in the Instagram post. "But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

Adding to the post, Matthew went on to provide a few sweet and lighthearted reasons on why he's thankful to have Hilary—mother to their daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 20 months, as well as 10-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie—by his side.