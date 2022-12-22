Inside Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Anniversary Trip at Private Hot Springs

Watch : Giannina Gibelli Open to Getting ENGAGED to Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have found their paradise.

The Bachelor Nation star and the Love Is Blind alum recently celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Buena Vista, Colo. As seen in video footage posted by Blake and Giannina on Dec. 21, the two enjoyed a little skinny-dipping during their cozy stay at a remote cabin outfitted with its own private hot spring.

Calling it a "magical" and "perfect" way to mark their relationship milestone, Giannina said in a TikTok video that she and Blake "just hung out all day" and talked "about the past year."

On her Instagram Stories, Giannina also posted a cheeky picture of Blake in the nude with only a towel across his waist, writing, "All mine."

She continued in another post, "I'll never forget this. Blake is the loml and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate that and close out the year."