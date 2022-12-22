Inside Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli’s Steamy Anniversary Trip at Private Hot Springs

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli have found their paradise.
The Bachelor Nation star and the Love Is Blind alum recently celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Buena Vista, Colo. As seen in video footage posted by Blake and Giannina on Dec. 21, the two enjoyed a little skinny-dipping during their cozy stay at a remote cabin outfitted with its own private hot spring.
Calling it a "magical" and "perfect" way to mark their relationship milestone, Giannina said in a TikTok video that she and Blake "just hung out all day" and talked "about the past year."
On her Instagram Stories, Giannina also posted a cheeky picture of Blake in the nude with only a towel across his waist, writing, "All mine."
She continued in another post, "I'll never forget this. Blake is the loml and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate that and close out the year."
Meanwhile, Blake shared several clips of the couple sharing kisses in the heated pool on his Instagram Stories. In one post, Giannina was seen submerging herself in the warm water before popping the cork off a bottle of champagne. He captioned the video with three heart emojis.
"Last night we spent our anniversary in the cutest little cabin in the mountains with a private hot springs," he wrote. "No Wi-Fi, no TV, just us."
But a steamy getaway isn't the only way the couple celebrated their anniversary. Alongside footage from their Colorado vacation, Blake and Giannina each posted romantic tributes to each other on social media.
"to the absolute loml: life was leading me to you the entire time and it's undeniably sweeter with you in it," Giannina wrote alongside a carousel of photos from their time together. "a whole year, who would've thought?!"
As for Blake, he shared a montage of their love story, which included footage from their initial meeting on the Paramount+ competition All Star Shore. "1 year with my best friend," he captioned the clip. "This last year has been a blurr of belly laughs, smiles that hurt, and adventures that are unforgettable. I love you @gianninagibelli and here is too many many more years to come."
So, does that mean fans can expect to hear wedding bells in the near future? Not quite.
As Giannina explained to E! News in July, "I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them," Giannina said. "I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush."
She added, "Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."