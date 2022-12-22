Ashley Graham Claps Back at Critic Saying She Takes "Fat Positivity Too Far"

Ashley Graham fired back after a critic on Twitter posted photos of the model with the message, "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." Learn how Ashley shut down the hate.

This is model behavior for how to deal with a hater.

Ashley Graham fired back at a Twitter user that criticized the supermodel for landing magazine covers. The critic compared Ashley's history-making 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to model Irina Shayk's cover, writing, "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand" next to photos of Ashley in a separate post.

Ashley seemingly responded to the hate on Dec. 19 by sharing a photo of herself rocking a gold chainmail dress, which featured a nearly backless design secured with fabric straps. But the 35-year-old wasn't looking to clap back alone. She paired the photo with a message encouraging others to "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far."

The next day, Ashley applauded those who shared snaps of themselves.

"There were soooooooooooo many beauty women posting themselves The twitter thread is incredible," Ashley wrote Dec. 20 on her Instagram Story. "I love y'all so much I hope you remember to love yourself just as much."

The model—who shares son Isaac, 2, and twins Roman and Malachi, 11 months, with husband Justin Ervin—also got some love from Irina, as the Russian model posted Ashley's SI cover to her own Dec. 20 Story. Irina paired the photo with the words, "Studies actually show that [crown emoji] is the [crown emoji]… anddddd there is nooooo one standard of beauty or one perfect size."

Ashley responded, "I love me some @irinashayk."

There is no one perfect size, but this may just be the one perfect way to deliver a clapback.

