A Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama Sparked by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance

Watch : GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hiatus - NEW DETAILS

Long hours, close quarters, bonding, confiding, commiserating: There are reasons why a workplace romance is a pretty common occurrence.

Yet for whatever reason, it feels wild when it happens on the set of a morning show.

Fans were riveted—online and IRL—last month when ABC News' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-anchors of Good Morning America spin-off GMA3: What You Need to Know, were photographed acting like more than friends and colleagues.

Not realizing they were the subject of a dedicated media investigation (into their personal lives), the pair shared an intimate-looking laugh over beers at a Manhattan pub, made excursions to each other's apartments and spent time at a cottage in upstate New York—pictorial evidence of which was published Nov. 30 by DailyMail.com.

The cameras didn't capture anything NSFW, but rather it was what people thought they knew about Holmes and Robach's respective relationship statuses that turned this into the hot topic of the holiday season.