Regina Hall Weighs in on Making a Scary Movie Prequel for Her Character Brenda

Watch : Regina Hall & Morris Chestnut on The Best Man Series & Black Love

This news is anything but scary.

Twenty-three years since making her film debut in 1999's The Best Man, Regina Hall is back as Candace "Candy" Sparks on Peacock's new limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. And when it comes to reprising her most memorable roles, E! News' Justin Sylvester has one request for the star: to make a prequel for her iconic Scary Movie character Brenda Meeks.

And it seems like Regina, who starred in the horror parody franchise's first four films alongside Anna Faris, is on board for the idea, as the actress exclusively told Justin that she's loved "every time" she's played the part.

"I love Brenda so much, still do," the 52-year-old shared, "and I'm always happy that different generations continue to find Brenda, her memes."

Regina continued, "I love her forever. She's dear to me, one of my babies."

Until Brenda makes a hopeful return to the big or small screen, fans can catch up with Candy and the rest of The Best Man crew on Peacock.