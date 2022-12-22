See Kylie Jenner Rock Smeared Lipstick and Sheer Black Dress For Elevator Photo Shoot

Makeup mogul gone messy.
Kylie Jenner is known for her picture perfect glam, but recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder ditched the makeup wipes while embracing her edgy side in a perfectly imperfect look. In a series of sexy Instagram pics posted Dec. 21, Kylie poses in an elevator as she rocks a black semi-sheer floral-print lace dress under an oversized leather jacket by David Koma, styled with a slicked back bun hairstyle and bold red lip. She captioned the provocative post, "going up ?"
In a follow-up post, captioned, "love you mean it," Kylie shared several close-ups of her sultry look, including a few where her crimson-colored lipstick was smeared all over her face.
The night before, Kylie—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and a 10-month-old baby boy, whose name has not been publicly shared, with Travis Scott—was spotted in the same lingerie look, pre lipstick smear, at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills.
This isn't the first time Kylie has rocked a messy makeup look. Last year, the 25-year-old and her sister Kendal Jenner teamed up for a hilarious makeup tutorial video entitled, "Drunk Get Ready With Me." The YouTube clip began with the sisters downing shots of the supermodel's 818 Tequila in a parking lot before playing around with products from the Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection.
By the end of the video, Kendall had smeared blue eye-shadow all over her sister's lips while laughing uncontrollably.
Earlier this month, the Kardashians star shared another tequila-fueled video during their trip to Aspen. In a TikTok posted Dec. 11, the sisters recreated the infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 moment when Lisa Rinna ordered her "friend" Kendall's 818 Tequila over Kathy Hilton's brand Casa Del Sol—which ultimately led to their ongoing feud.
In the clip, set to the audio from the now-iconic scene, Kylie and Kendall visited the exact Kemo Sabe hat store in the Colorado ski town, where the Bravo drama went down. Taking a page out of Lisa's book, the duo order some 818 Tequila, which was hilariously placed next to a bottle labeled "Kathy's tequila."
Kendall captioned the funny post, "all love for kathy and lisa."