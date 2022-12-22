Your First Look at Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun

Watch : Angela Bassett ALSO Wants Idris Elba to Join Black Panther 3

John Luther is back on the case.

Netflix released the first images from the Luther follow-up film Dec. 21, giving insight into what's next for Idris Elba's crime obsessed former detective. In the new photos from Luther: The Fallen Sun, which is slated to arrive in March 2023, Luther is taken to several dangerous locales, including an icy tundra and the tunnels of the London tube.

The streamer described the new movie as "an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga," as it follows the events of Luther series five with the titular character behind bars and a deadly serial killer terrorizing London.

"Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him," Netflix's description of the film continues, "Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

In addition to Elba, Luther: The Fallen Sun stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who is reprising his role as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk.