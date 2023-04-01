Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tom Pelphrey

Tom also shared photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," he captioned the snaps. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

The couple were set up by their manager and met at the Ozark season four premiere in April 2022. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she told USA Today in May. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

The couple went Instagram official that same month and made their red carpet debut in September at the 2022 Emmys, where they were both nominated for acting awards.

Kaley, who divorced her ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021, revealed the work she'd done to get ready for a new relationship.

"I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out," she told E! News in an exclusive interview in September. "That's why I'd never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be. And then, I met Tom, and everything changed."