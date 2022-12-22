Agatha: Coven of Chaos Taps Broadway Legend for New Role

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Agatha is getting some very iconic company.

Broadway legend and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline.

While LuPone's exact role is unknown, the outlet reports "she may be playing a witch."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos stars Kathryn Hahn reprising her role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision—which premiered in 2021 and also starred Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively—and while plot details remain predictably scarce, we do know that LuPone won't be the only tantalizing new threat in Agatha's orbit.

On Nov. 1, it was announced that Heartstopper star Joe Locke had joined the Agatha cast in an unknown role, though some fans have speculated that he may be playing an older version of Wanda's son Billy (a.k.a. Wiccan), or perhaps Agatha's son from the comics, Nicholas Scratch.

Aubrey Plaza joined the Agatha cast in November, "who is believed to be playing a villainous role," according to Deadline.