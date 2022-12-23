What's Next for Kelsey Owens After Leaving Siesta Key

Watch : Are Siesta Key Stars Juliette Porter & Kelsey Owens Still Friends?

Kelsey Owens is ready to spread her wings and fly away from the drama.

On the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the reality star confirmed to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was leaving the show after five seasons.

"I've been thinking more and more," she said. "I love this group so much…but I have decided I think I'm done with the show. It's scary, but I know it's time."

Kelsey revealed that she found a house to share with boyfriend Max Strong in Florida. She also received confirmation from her man that he is ready for an engagement in the future.

"I've grown up on the show, but I'm ready," Kelsey said. "I'm so frickin' excited to be in a home with my boyfriend—hopefully fiancé soon—and start a family. I'm ready to move forward from all of this."

Madisson, who has appeared on the show with Kelsey since it premiered in 2017, was fully supportive of her friend's decision.