Get a Peek at the New Seasons of Succession, True Detective & More

Watch : Kieran Culkin Talks "Succession" at 2022 SAG Awards

It's not TV, it's HBO—and there's a lot of it.

On Dec. 21, the network revealed a sneak peek at their upcoming 2023 offerings and it might be wise to start clearing your calendar now.

The teaser includes the first footage of Jodie Foster in True Detective: North Country, where she plays Detective Liz Danvers. The new season centers on the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. "I'm working on this case," she says in the clip. "These men disappeared 48 hours ago."

The new Roy sibling alliance is highlighted in the preview of Succession's upcoming fourth season. With Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) by his side, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) urges, "We have a song to sing."

Logan (Brian Cox), predictably, is less than pleased. "Everything I try to do," he says, "people turn against me."

The video also provides glimpses of The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in Sam Levinson's The Idol, Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in Watergate limited series White House Plumbers, plus footage from new seasons of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys.