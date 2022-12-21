See Pregnant Rumer Willis in Sweet Family Photo With Mom Demi Moore

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

This milestone is no small affair.

Demi Moore gave a look inside daughter Rumer Willis' journey to motherhood by sharing a photo of the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, surrounded by loved ones at a doctor's appointment.

As seen in the picture, Rumer was captured lying next to an ultrasound machine. By her side was mom Demi, who smiled for the camera, 31-year-old sister Scout Willis, who posed with two peace signs and 28-year-old sister Tallulah Willis, who placed her hand on Rumer's baby bump.

Demi paired the precious family photo with a message for Rumer as she enters this new chapter.

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" Demi wrote on Instagram Dec. 21. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

And Rumer was sure to send love back her mother's way by writing how thankful she is. "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family," the 34-year-old commented Dec. 21. "I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."