RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of.
Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
"I didn't say I don't remember how it happened," she shared in a confessional. "I just said I'm not talking about it. It's first rule about fight club."
Throughout the episode, Heather insists she doesn't remember the previous night's events. As shown through security camera footage, several cast members stopped by Heather's hotel room for some late-night partying after their Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner and club outing.
"I don't wanna get anyone in trouble," she tells co-star Jen Shah the morning after the incident. But when the group assembles for their day in San Diego, Heather hints that certain cast members may know more than we think, saying, "I think we all know what happened. I just think we don't wanna talk about it."
Lisa Barlow suspects someone may have punched her in the face, to which Heather responds, "Well, maybe somebody did, and they don't wanna talk about it." But, the Bravo star doesn't want her eye to ruin their day, so she sweeps the topic under the rug.
While rollerblading with Lisa and the show's friend-of Danna Bui-Negrete, Whitney Rose says she thinks Jen may be the culprit and that Heather is keeping her blame a secret, so as not to affect her ongoing legal troubles. The season was filmed before Jen pled guilty in her federal fraud case on July 11.
However, it turns out the person Heather is trying to protect is someone much closer to her.
The episode ends with producers asking Heather in confessional. "Why do you not want to talk about it? Who are you trying to protect?" they ask, to which she responds, "Myself," followed by a "to be continued" tease.
It looks like fans will have to wait a little bit longer to uncover the truth behind this head-scratching drama.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
