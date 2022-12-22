All the Self-Care & Wellness Products You Need to Enter the New Year as Your Best Self

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing about us, it's that we're prioritizing all things self-care and wellness in 2023— and, you should, too!
While self-care is different for everyone, this guide to the best fashion, beauty and wellness products will help you feel like the best version of yourself in the new year, no matter your self-care habits of choice. From insightful and motivational books and silk sleeping masks to cute planners and high-tech coffee machines, everything in this roundup will help you start off 2023 strong.
Read on to treat yourself to all the self-care and wellness products for 2023 that are giving major "new year, new mE!" energy.
The Fresh Set
Enter 2023 with a new signature scent with this set from Fresh Sends that comes with a perfume, hand cream and candle. The subtle floral aroma radiates that "clean girl aesthetic" that we're definitely trying to achieve in the new year.
Washable Silk Sleep Mask
In 2023, you deserve to be well-rested all year long. This thermoregulating sleep mask is made from naturally moisturizing silk, which also makes it a headband for your nightly skincare routine. Beauty sleep definitely takes on a new meaning with this silk sleep mask!
Week-To-Week Mega Desk Notepad - One Day At A Time
It's time to get organized! If 2023 is already looking booked and busy, you should have the perfect planner to stay on top of things throughout the year. This week-to-week mega desk notepad is perfect for those who are always typing away on their computer at their office desk. You can write down notes, appointments and more with 52 easy-tear sheets for year-round organization.
K-Café® SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker
Upgrade your kitchen appliance game in the new year with this Keurig coffee maker. It's a great way to brew barista-level beverages right from your home instead of spending money at the coffee shop every single day... we've been there, but we're not staying there in 2023.
This coffee maker comes with a built in, silent and smooth milk frother, a removable water reservoir and is compatible with all of Keurig's coffee pods and offerings. It also has the BrewID™ feature which allows you to make hot, cold and specialty drinks with step-by-step instructions right from your phone when you download the Keurig app. Coffee can't get smarter than that!
Bala Bangles 1 Pound
Take your hot girl walks more seriously in 2023 with these Bala Bangles from Amazon that are currently on sale. The fashion-forward and versatile workout gear can be added to your home workouts, boxing classes, yoga, pilates and more.
Cozy Knit Unisex Robe
Self-care looks different for everyone, and if you're definition of it has something to do with getting cozy in some comfortable loungewear, you deserve to gift yourself a SKIMS knit robe for the new year. You'll be wearing it year-round and feeling so luxe while you unwind every night.
Weighted Blanket Queen Size 15lbs
Sleep is about to hit different in 2023 with this weighted blanket from Amazon that has over 3,000 five-star reviews. One Amazon review explaining the positives of the weighted blanket shares, "This item has many benefits. It helps improve your night sleep by giving you comfort & security at the same time."
Another review states, "I have awful anxiety and was scheduled for surgery so decided to try this out. I love it! It calms me down at night when I get anxious and helps me go back to sleep. Definitely go by your weight."
IMAGE Skincare MD Restoring Eye Masks, 22 ct.
Upgrade your skincare game in 2023 with these IMAGE Skincare MD® eye masks that are ultra-nourishing and anti-aging. One review explains, "LOVE these eye masks - so hydrating and they stay put on your face (assuming you aren't using a face mask too then you might need to adjust them every now and then). Definitely recommend! Pro tip: the fridge is your friend with these - the cold gives you an added cooling effect to help with puffiness."
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Splurge on some new workout gear for 2023 from Alo Yoga, like these perfect high-waist bootcut leggings. One review shares, "One the best leggings I have purchased, definitely recommend these. The fit is perfect and super comfortable."
The Gratitude Journal: 5 Minute Journal a Day for More Happiness, Positivity, Affirmation, Productivity, Mindfulness & Self Care
A gratitude journal is the perfect thing to keep you feeling grateful and motivated throughout the year. It doesn't take up much time, either, because all you need is five minutes! One Amazon review shares, "This is the perfect journal for everyday use to make sure you stay positive and happy."
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator
Dry skin? We don't know her, especially not in 2023. This microfoliant exfoliator from Dermalogica is gentle enough for daily use, and it will leave your skin feeling so, so smooth and vibrant. One review shares, "This exfoliator was so gentle but effective! I love using it the day after a retinol application to help slough off any dry skin. It left my skin feeling so soft without being dehydrated, which is a big win for me."
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead
Enter your bookworm era in the new year with this incredible #1 New York Times bestseller by Brené Brown. One reader shares, "This book is such a good read. Every single chapter has good points and information. As someone on a "self help" journey, I found myself looking forward to reading new chapters of this book. Never got dull or hard to process. Really mind opening, clear points, good humor. An over all great read. I recommend it to everyone!"
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control
This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is the self-care product you need in the new year to reset and relax. One Amazon review shares, "I not only purchased this diffuser as a gift, but I bought one for myself also. It has a large capacity water holder to allow for a longer run time, multiple colored light choices and makes no noise at all when it is running."
Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light
If you're not a morning person, this SmartSleep Wake-Up Light will definitely change that in the new year. One review shares, "I purchased this light in 2015 upon moving to Boston. I've never been a morning person and noticed that it was much easier for me to wake up on days when the sun was up early than long winter days in New England."