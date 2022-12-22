How Rob Dyrdek and Wife Bryiana Created a "Nonstop Christmas Extravaganza" for Their 2 Kids

Watch : Why Rob Dyrdek Calls His Family's Christmas a "Nonstop Extravaganza"

Scrooges will call it straight up ridiculousness. Rob Dyrdek prefers to call it a holiday extravaganza.

One day after Halloween, the MTV star and his wife Bryiana Dyrdek, 31, immediately transformed their home into a winter wonderland for their two kids Kodah, 6, and Nala, 5.

"When you go for a life size, full-fledged, full-scale Santa and it shows up at your house on Nov. 1 every year, it's when the spirit really, really hits you," Rob, 48, exclusively told E! News. "I used to be a, 'We don't start Christmas till after Thanksgiving' guy. Then I realized, why waste a month of the Christmas spirit?"

While the couple has offered a sneak preview into their magical celebrations on Instagram, Rob assured fans that there's a lot more than what meets the eye.

From several family photoshoots with matching outfits to Christmas trees and life-size decor in multiple rooms, everywhere you turn is a holiday celebration for the Dyrdeks.