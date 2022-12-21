See Demi Lovato’s Magical Date Night With Boyfriend Jutes at Disney

Watch : Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing

Demi Lovato's recent date night was royally cute.

The singer gave followers a glimpse into her and boyfriend Jutes outing at Disneyland, sharing a snap of the pair kissing in front of a festive looking Sleeping Beauty's castle, which glowed behind them in the night sky.

The Disney Parks outing comes five months after Demi and Jutes—whose real name Jordan Lutes went public with their romance after being spotted on a date in New York City. An eyewitness told E! News at the time. that the couple "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.

That same month, Jutes paid tribute to Demi on social media in honor of her 30th birthday, celebrating the special day alongside a series of clips and photos of them together.