See Demi Lovato’s Magical Date Night With Boyfriend Jutes at Disney

Demi Lovato's recent date night was royally cute.
The singer gave followers a glimpse into her and boyfriend Jutes outing at Disneyland, sharing a snap of the pair kissing in front of a festive looking Sleeping Beauty's castle, which glowed behind them in the night sky.
The Disney Parks outing comes five months after Demi and Jutes—whose real name Jordan Lutes went public with their romance after being spotted on a date in New York City. An eyewitness told E! News at the time. that the couple "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.
That same month, Jutes paid tribute to Demi on social media in honor of her 30th birthday, celebrating the special day alongside a series of clips and photos of them together.
"happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he captioned his Aug. 20 Instagram post. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."
Referencing the "Skyscraper" singer's sobriety journey, he went on to note that he was so proud of Demi for "not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."
"Ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything," he continued. "I love u ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy how are u real lol."
A source close to Demi told E! News in August that she and the musician had been "secretly dating for months," before going public with their relationship.
"Things are going really well and they have a lot in common," the insider shared. "They bond over music."