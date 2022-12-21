Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Weighs in on "Nepo Babies" Debate

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism

Kate Moss' little sister isn't holding back.

Lottie Moss did not mince words in sharing how she feels about the ever-continuing conversation about nepotism in Hollywood on Twitter, which was recently boosted by a Dec. 19 New York Magazine cover exploring its depths, chalking the criticism up to jealousy.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," the 24-year-old tweeted on Dec. 21. "Obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair—if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything!"

She added, "So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

After Twitter users pointed out that Lottie's perspective comes as someone who, as a supermodel's sister, has benefitted from nepotism, she defended herself, writing, "Did I ever say that nepotism isn't a massive advantage? obviously it is but if you don't have that advantage it's not okay to abuse people on social media that do."