General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media.
"At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast member Steve Burton shared on Instagram Dec. 20. "Devastated. @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time and we had so much fun. I cherished our on screen relationship, but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits."
Steve when on to share that his co-star always made him laugh "and she would never let me pass without a big hug."
"Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT," he continued. "She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed."
Sonya joined the cast of the long-running soap opera as nurse Epiphany Johnson in 2006, making her final appearance on Oct. 20, 2022.
Co-star Jen Lilley also paid tribute on social media by sharing a clip from the soap opera.
"The sudden news of @sonyaeddy passing hit me like a ton of bricks," she wrote on Instagram. "I can't stop crying. I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we'd lose it in uproarious laughter. #ripsonyaeddy."
General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini also shared a statement on social media writing, "The lights in the hub of the nurse's station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans."
Sonya's close friend Octavia Spencer announced the actress' death in a Dec. 20 Instagram post. The late actress' passing was also confirmed by her business partner Tyler Ford. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off," Tyler said in a statement to E! News. "In honor of her memory contributions can be made to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses' Association Inc."