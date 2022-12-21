General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media.

"At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast member Steve Burton shared on Instagram Dec. 20. "Devastated. @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest. We worked together for a long time and we had so much fun. I cherished our on screen relationship, but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits."

Steve when on to share that his co-star always made him laugh "and she would never let me pass without a big hug."

"Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT," he continued. "She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed."

Sonya joined the cast of the long-running soap opera as nurse Epiphany Johnson in 2006, making her final appearance on Oct. 20, 2022.