Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth

The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."

"I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth," True sang in the video, before adding some silly lyrics. "I lost my toe. I lost my teeth. I lost my toe. Show everyone."

Later in Khloé's Instagram Stories, True dances around while singing the holiday song "Sleigh Ride" and showing off the new gap in her smile.

The mother and daughter filmed the celebratory videos in their home gym, adding some festivity into the mix with some fun holiday filters—including added a Santa hat and sparkly designs to True.