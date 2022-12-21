TikTok's Alix Earle Confirms Breakup From Baseball Player Tyler Wade

Watch : Grandma Shen Learns a New TikTok Dance

Alix Earle has entered her single girl era.

Three months after the influencer—who first made waves on TikTok for a new era of "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos along with documenting her college life at the University of Miami—started dating former Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade, the two have gone their separate ways.

The 22-year-old confirmed the news on a recent TikTok Live after followers noticed the athlete was missing from her recent posts.

"We haven't been together for a hot minute," Alix said. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."

"We have been fighting for a bit. I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me," she continued. "We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, 'Oh how many pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw he's going to post me.'"