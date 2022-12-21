TikTok's Alix Earle Confirms Breakup From Baseball Player Tyler Wade

Alix Earle has entered her single girl era.
Three months after the influencer—who first made waves on TikTok for a new era of "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos along with documenting her college life at the University of Miami—started dating former Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade, the two have gone their separate ways.
The 22-year-old confirmed the news on a recent TikTok Live after followers noticed the athlete was missing from her recent posts.
"We haven't been together for a hot minute," Alix said. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."
"We have been fighting for a bit. I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me," she continued. "We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, 'Oh how many pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw he's going to post me.'"
The future of Alix and Tyler's relationship status isn't the only thing up in the air these days as the social media star showed that she is doing just fine after her split. While heading home for the holidays, Alix posted a TikTok Dec. 21 of her on a private plane with the audio, "Damn, y'all broke up? Nah, she broke, I'm up." She captioned the video, "What would Alix do?"
E! News has reached out to Tyler's rep for comment and has not heard back.