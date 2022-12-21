This Isn’t a Mystery: Mindy Kaling’s Velma Series Is Coming Soon

Watch : 5 Holiday Movies That Get Us in the Spirit

This news will make you say, "Jinkies!"

Mindy Kaling's Velma series will premiere on Jan. 12, 2023, HBO Max announced Dec. 20. According to the streamer, the adult animated series will follow the origin story of beloved character Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley (Kaling) as she teams up with Mystery Gang members Daphne (Constance Wu), Shaggy (Sam Richardson) and Fred (Glenn Howerton) after a body is found in their high school.

"This original and humorous spin," the series' official logline reads, "Unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

Unfortunately, the beloved Great Dane himself won't be making an appearance in the show, Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy revealed at New York Comic-Con in October. This isn't the only change the series is making from the classic cartoon: several of the group members have been reimagined for the modern era, including Velma herself, who is now Indian.