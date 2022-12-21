Elon Musk Says He'll Step Down as Twitter CEO If He Finds a Replacement

Watch : Elon Musk & Grimes' Son X Rocks a Twitter Office Badge

Elon Musk may be out the door as CEO of Twitter. There's just one catch.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" the billionaire, who bought Twitter in October for $44 million and has drawn controversy over the takeover itself and company changes he made after assuming the role, tweeted Dec. 20. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

And one social media pioneer jokingly volunteered as tribute. Tom Anderson, a.k.a. "Tom From MySpace," responded with a screenshot of his famous MySpace profile pic and bio, which also read, "Last login: 3/11/2006."

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg tweeted, "Should I run Twitter?"

Two days earlier, Musk surveyed his social media platform's users about his role.

"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" the Tesla CEO, who has more than 122.5 million followers, tweeted Dec. 18. "I will abide by the results of this poll."