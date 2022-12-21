Elon Musk Says He'll Step Down as Twitter CEO If He Finds a Replacement

Elon Musk may be out the door as CEO of Twitter. There's just one catch.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" the billionaire, who bought Twitter in October for $44 million and has drawn controversy over the takeover itself and company changes he made after assuming the role, tweeted Dec. 20. "After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."
And one social media pioneer jokingly volunteered as tribute. Tom Anderson, a.k.a. "Tom From MySpace," responded with a screenshot of his famous MySpace profile pic and bio, which also read, "Last login: 3/11/2006."
Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg tweeted, "Should I run Twitter?"
Two days earlier, Musk surveyed his social media platform's users about his role.
"Should I step down as head of Twitter?" the Tesla CEO, who has more than 122.5 million followers, tweeted Dec. 18. "I will abide by the results of this poll."
As of Dec. 21, Musk's Twitter poll included more than 17.5 million users, with 57.5 percent clicking yes while 42.5 percent said no.
Since Musk's takeover of Twitter, he has drawn backlash over changes to the company's content moderation and privacy policies, the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump's account and the Dec. 15 suspension of several high-profile journalists' pages.
Musk had accused them of sharing private information about his whereabouts. NBC News was unable to verify that allegation.