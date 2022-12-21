Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches Three Chic Collections for New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2023 with latex, corsets, slip dresses from Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS.

SKIMS NYE CollectionSKIMS

Not sure what to wear for New Year's Eve? Stick with what's been working for you all year long: clothes from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. The brand has launched, not one, but three can't-miss collections for the celebratory night.

The Fits Everybody Collection is back with the brand's classic styles and some new dresses. The Latex Collection is ultra-sleek, futuristic, and sexy. The Cotton Corsets Collection is all about enhancing your curves with supreme comfort. 

If you're in the mood to celebrate, shop the SKIMS New Year's Eve Collections on December 21, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

Fits Everybody

SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Slip Dress

This slip dress is one of the most iconic SKIMS pieces, forever trending on social media and often sold out. Get this classic style while you can.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Tube Dress

Keep it sleek and simple with this black tube dress.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crew Neck Long Sleeve Dress

Here's another highly sought-after SKIMS piece. Every time these long-sleeve dresses are restocked they sell out quickly. They're easy to dress up or dress down. If you want versatility, this is the dress for you. 

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress

Bring polish and sophistication to your wardrobe with this mock neck maxi-dress.

$78
SKIMS

Latex

SKIMS Latex Legging and Latex Scoop Neck Bralette

Feel like the bombshell that you are in these high-rise latex leggings, which are available in three colors. You can pair them with the matching bra, but they really do coordinate so well with many pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

$88
Leggings- SKIMS
$58
Bra- SKIMS

SKIMS Latex Long Sleeve Dress

Make a statement in this latex mini dress. It comes in three colors and it's perfect to ring in the new year.

$128
SKIMS

SKIMS Latex Mini Skirt

Rock this latex mini skirt in black, caramel, or grey.

$78
SKIMS

Cotton Corsets

SKIMS Cotton Corset Dress

Look sexy and sculpted while feeling comfortable in this cotton corset mini dress. It has underwire cups, adjustable straps, and there are three colors to choose from.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Corset Unlined Bodysuit

If you're looking for options, you need this corset bodysuit. It works for so many different design aesthetics. Rock this with jeans, a pencil skirt, latex leggings, or any other pieces you already have. It comes in black, grey, and white.

$88
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Corset Top

This corset top is rockstar chic meets modern Bridgerton. It comes in three colors.

$64
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Corset Bustier

If you love a corset look, but prefer a bustier, this is the one for you. It's lightly lined, supportive, and you can rock it as underwear or an outfit. 

$68
SKIMS

