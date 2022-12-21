See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays

Watch : See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra

Now, this is heaven.

As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season.

Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including one of Priyanka and her daughter enjoying a cozy stroll in New Jersey—the White Tiger actress wrote, "Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

The latest heartwarming mother-daughter photos are among the latest snaps of baby Malti celebrating her first holidays with her parents. Just last month, Priyanka also shared a pic of the two cozying up by the fireplace together on Nov. 10 to Instagram Stories, writing that it was "beginning to look a lot like…"

And if you needed even further confirmation that Christmas was in full swing in their household, Priyanka also followed up her adorable photo with a snap of herself pointing to a decorated tree, captioning the pic, "It's up!"