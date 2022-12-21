See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays

Just in time for the holidays, Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti. See the cute photos.

Now, this is heaven.

As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season.

Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including one of Priyanka and her daughter enjoying a cozy stroll in New Jersey—the White Tiger actress wrote, "Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

The latest heartwarming mother-daughter photos are among the latest snaps of baby Malti celebrating her first holidays with her parents. Just last month, Priyanka also shared a pic of the two cozying up by the fireplace together on Nov. 10 to Instagram Stories, writing that it was "beginning to look a lot like…"

And if you needed even further confirmation that Christmas was in full swing in their household, Priyanka also followed up her adorable photo with a snap of herself pointing to a decorated tree, captioning the pic, "It's up!"

But there's plenty more where that came from. Read on for even more cute pics from their family:

Instagram
Mommy and Me

Priyanka and Malti bundle up during a December 2022 scroll around New Jersey.

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

The White Tiger star took her baby girl to see the Christmas lights around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Priyanka captioned this sweet Instagram photo on Nov. 10, 2022, "Home."

Instagram
Diwali

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali with their little girl in October 2022.

Instagram
Family Celebration

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]," the actress wrote on Instagram Oct. 25, 2022. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Instagram
Pool Party

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Quantico enjoy a pool day with Malti.

Instagram
Little Baby, Big Apple

Priyanka shared this cute photo of Malti checking out the streets of New York City during her "first trip" to the Big Apple.

Instagram
Mini Me

"Love like no other," Priyanka wrote on Instagram August 21, 2022.

Instagram
Aquarium Trip

The couple had a family day with Malti at the aquarium in December 2022.

