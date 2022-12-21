You’ll Want To Keep Teresa Giudice’s Go-To Holiday Decorations in Your Home Long After Christmas

We interviewed Teresa Giudice because we think you'll like her picks. Teresa is a paid spokesperson for Rose Box NYC. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

2022 has been a memorable year for Teresa Giudice. She competed on Dancing With the Stars, married Luis Ruelas, starred in a Christmas movie, filmed another Real Housewives of New Jersey season, and continued to provide the fandom with some viral moments, including her instantly iconic bridal hairstyle. Even Teresa's wedding invitations made a splash, thanks in part to Ramona Singer.

Teresa's invitations were beautiful and she sent them along with some everlasting flowers from Rose Box NYC, a brand with products she loves so much that she has decorated her new home with gorgeous arrangements. The Real Housewives OG admits, "I have to admit that I never used to be a flower person. I just didn't get the point, but with these, I am a flower person because they last forever and they look beautiful in your home." When she says that these flowers last forever, she's not even kidding. I've had a Rose Box NYC arrangement in my apartment for years and it still looks flawless. And, yes, these are actually real flowers.

In addition to finding everlasting roses that she adores, Teresa credits her new husband for helping her appreciate floral arrangements, sharing, "He gets me flowers all the time. I have become a flowers person because of him."

Teresa adds, "Rose Box was amazing to work with for the wedding, so when they asked me to collaborate for the holidays, I was excited. These are great decorations. They're good gifts. They last for such a long time."

If you adore flowers, stop buying them all the time. Instead, invest in some Teresa-approved arrangements that are preserved to stay fresh for a full year without any maintenance. Plus, there are some great deals right now.