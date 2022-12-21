Eddie Cibrian Addresses “Untrue” Piper Perabo Affair Allegation From Ex Brandi Glanville

Watch : Brandi Glanville Still Hurt Over Ex Eddie Cibrian's Affair

Shutting it down.

Eddie Cibrian is denying Brandi Glanville's claims that he cheated on her with actress Piper Perabo during their marriage.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," he told E! News in a statement on Dec 20. "Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true."

The actor added, "This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."

Brandi—who shares sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15 with Eddie—previously told Page Six she believed her then-husband had an affair with the Coyote Ugly actress while they were shooting the 2005 action-horror film, The Cave.

"They did a movie together and Mason was 1-year-old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think," she recalled during the Dec. 20 interview. "And [Piper] was a horrible c—t to me."