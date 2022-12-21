The Biggest Revelations About John Mayer's Love Life From His Call Her Daddy Appearance

Watch : Taylor Swift Fans Believe THIS Midnights Song Is About John Mayer

John Mayer is ready to tackle the heavier things surrounding his love life.

The "Gravity" singer addressed misconceptions about his perceived Casanova persona during the Dec. 20 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Though his stacked dating history—which includes past ties to Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift—has made him seem somewhat of a playboy to the public, John shared he's privately always wanted a "deep, meaningful and secure" relationship with marriage as the endgame.

"Nope!" he said, when host Alex Cooper asked if he was afraid of commitment. "Of course I want to get married."

As a testament to how much he's been yearning for domestic bliss, 45-year-old went on to joke that he "can't wait" to fight about the dry-cleaning with his future wife.

"Nothing's hotter to be than conflict resolution," he explained. "I am horny for conflict resolution."

However, as he noted, getting hitched might be a difficult task these days seeing how he's shied away from dating in recent years.

"Dating is no longer a codified activity for me," John said. "I don't really date. I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."