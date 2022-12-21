Bode and Morgan Miller's Son Asher Hospitalized After Suffering Febrile Seizure

Bode and Morgan Miller's winter break has started on a scary note.
On Dec. 20, Morgan revealed on social media that one of her and the Olympic skier's twin sons, Asher, 3, had suffered a febrile seizure, comma which is convulsion caused by a fever and often from an infection, according to Mayo Clinic.
"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we're unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of her son in the hospital lying on Bode. "Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child."
In a following post, Morgan shared how the situation happening so close to the holidays caused her to reflect on what's most important.
"He's home and back to his normal self," she said. "I am reminded to slow down and realize life's little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need. Our loved ones. Our health. And more time."
Sharing a final pic of her little one and Bode, she concluded, "Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for."
In addition to Asher, Bode and Morgan share Nash, 8, Easton, 4, Aksel, 3, and 13-month-old daughter Scarlett Olivia. The two are also parents to daughter Emmy, who tragically passed away at 19 months old after an accidental drowning in June 2018.
Bode is also dad to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from his previous relationships.