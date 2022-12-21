Will There Be a Black Adam Sequel? Dwayne Johnson Says…

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing a glimpse into the future of the Black Adam franchise.
On Dec. 20, amid changes to the DC Studios film universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran were made co-CEOs of the company, the actor announced that a follow-up to his 2022 superhero film will not be happening in the immediate future.
"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," Johnson tweeted on Dec. 20. "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
Johnson said the move represents both Gunn and the studio's "vision of DCU through their creative lens."
The actor, who has been attached to Black Adam for over a decade, also expressed his appreciation for the "relentless hard work" that went into making Black Adam, as well as the support from fans since its October release.
"We did great," he added. "To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans—I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you."
News about Black Adam's future follows several other changes to the DC Universe slate, including Henry Cavill's announcement that he will not return as Superman.
"For those who have been by my side through the years…..we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember….Superman is still around," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 14. "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."
Director Patty Jenkins will also not be moving forward as the director of the third Wonder Woman movie. As she explained on Dec. 13, "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."