Will There Be a Black Adam Sequel? Dwayne Johnson Says…

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over Seeing His Kids' LOVE for Black Adam

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is sharing a glimpse into the future of the Black Adam franchise.

On Dec. 20, amid changes to the DC Studios film universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran were made co-CEOs of the company, the actor announced that a follow-up to his 2022 superhero film will not be happening in the immediate future.

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," Johnson tweeted on Dec. 20. "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."

Johnson said the move represents both Gunn and the studio's "vision of DCU through their creative lens."

The actor, who has been attached to Black Adam for over a decade, also expressed his appreciation for the "relentless hard work" that went into making Black Adam, as well as the support from fans since its October release.