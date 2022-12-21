DWTS' Sharna Burgess Reflects on "Full-Blown Panic Attack" Amid Postpartum Struggles

Watch : DWTS' Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Postpartum Panic Attacks

Sharna Burgess is looking back on an experience in her motherhood journey that came as an unexpected hurdle.

The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid about her postpartum struggles nearly five months after welcoming her first child, a son named Zane, with Brian Austin Green. While welcoming the baby boy brought on a wave of many happy firsts, Sharna shared that she had also gone to a darker place she didn't expect to be following his birth.

"I was doing great with postpartum and I definitely couldn't say that I was struggling with postpartum depression," she told Good Morning America in a Dec. 20 interview, "but I certainly struggled with those intrusive mom thoughts."

For Sharna, some of those thoughts involved involuntarily picturing the "worst-case scenario" when it came to her baby's safety. "Walking downstairs—and not just a fall on your back, slide down the stairs, but a full on tumble—and me ending up on top of him," she explained, adding that she'd also have "very real vision of a car slamming into me and the car rolling, and the Jaws of Life coming to get him out of the car."