Cute & Comfy Shoes to Strut Into Your New Year's Eve Party in Style

These shimmering heels, boots, loafers and flats are perfect for any kind of NYE party, and won't leave your feet hurting by the end of the night.

By Ella Chakarian Dec 21, 2022 1:00 PMTags
FashionShoesHolidaysShoppingNew Year's EveE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
ecomm: nye shoe guideStockbyte

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're so close to saying goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023! To celebrate the occasion in style, you're going to need the right clothing and accessories.

Whether you already have the perfect outfit planned or are looking for a stunning pair of shoes to base an entire look around, you're definitely at the right place. This guide to the chicest, most glittery and surprisingly comfortable shoes will help you enter the new year as your most glamorous self and nothing less.

Read on to shop some of the cutest and most comfortable shoes that are absolutely perfect for any kind of New Year's Eve party. 

read
Shop the Most Viral Fashion Trends of 2022: Puffer Jackets, UGG Platform Slippers, Parachute Pants & More

Dorothea Gold Knotted High Heel Sandals

These gold knotted high heel sandals are just the right amount of festive. The shimmering mules are not too high, so you can spend all night in them!

$34
Lulus

27 Edit Abilyn Pump

These glimmering pumps by Naturalizer are the perfect comfortable pair for all your NYE party needs. They feature extra padding, slip resistant outsoles and Contour+ technology, so you'll definitely be able to dance the night away in these!

$140
Naturalizer

Falura Champagne Velvet Knotted Platform High Heel Sandals

These platform high heels in a fitting champagne hue will definitely turn heads. And, we think they're actually comfortable for that height! One reviewer shares, "The color is exactly as pictured, and it was true to size. They were decently comfortable considering how high the heels are. Would recommend these shoes!"

$44
Lulus

ASOS DESIGN Million Chunky Embellished Loafers In Black

Bring the real party to the party with these black embellished loafers from ASOS. They're simply show-stopping, and comfortable enough for your most extravagant outing.

$50
ASOS

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

These braided sandals by Dolce Vita are seriously so comfortable, and come in really cute color combinations, whether you're looking for a neutral pair or something more glamorous, like these dark gold ones.

$125
Nordstrom

VETASTE Women's Double Bow Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Crystal Pumps

These crystal-embellished pumps are even more sparkly in person. You'll definitely be turning heads in these heels, for only $60 on Amazon! One review writes, "These are so pretty on and I wore them for 10 hours straight from a wedding to an after party to an after after party and my feet were fine!"

$60
Amazon

Pointy-Toe Bow Flats

If heels are not your vibe, you can rock these chic pointy-toe bow flats at your NYE party. They're so cute, versatile and comfortable!

$128
$80
J. Crew Factory

Bow-Tie Mesh Mules - Nude

These nude mesh mules with diamante bow detailing are way too cute to pass up. You'll definitely wear them for your NYE party and year-round.

$83
$75
Charles & Keith

My Crush Black Rhinestone Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

A moment for these black rhinestone knee-high boots, please. There's seriously no better time to wear these than at your upcoming NYE extravaganza! It also comes in silver.

$58
Lulus

Looking for the perfect NYE party outfit? We've got you covered with these 15 New Year's Eve outfit ideas for your most extra celebration.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!