Cute & Comfy Shoes to Strut Into Your New Year's Eve Party in Style

We're so close to saying goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023! To celebrate the occasion in style, you're going to need the right clothing and accessories.
Whether you already have the perfect outfit planned or are looking for a stunning pair of shoes to base an entire look around, you're definitely at the right place. This guide to the chicest, most glittery and surprisingly comfortable shoes will help you enter the new year as your most glamorous self and nothing less.
Read on to shop some of the cutest and most comfortable shoes that are absolutely perfect for any kind of New Year's Eve party.
Dorothea Gold Knotted High Heel Sandals
These gold knotted high heel sandals are just the right amount of festive. The shimmering mules are not too high, so you can spend all night in them!
27 Edit Abilyn Pump
These glimmering pumps by Naturalizer are the perfect comfortable pair for all your NYE party needs. They feature extra padding, slip resistant outsoles and Contour+ technology, so you'll definitely be able to dance the night away in these!
Falura Champagne Velvet Knotted Platform High Heel Sandals
These platform high heels in a fitting champagne hue will definitely turn heads. And, we think they're actually comfortable for that height! One reviewer shares, "The color is exactly as pictured, and it was true to size. They were decently comfortable considering how high the heels are. Would recommend these shoes!"
ASOS DESIGN Million Chunky Embellished Loafers In Black
Bring the real party to the party with these black embellished loafers from ASOS. They're simply show-stopping, and comfortable enough for your most extravagant outing.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandals by Dolce Vita are seriously so comfortable, and come in really cute color combinations, whether you're looking for a neutral pair or something more glamorous, like these dark gold ones.
VETASTE Women's Double Bow Pointed Toe Ankle Strap Crystal Pumps
These crystal-embellished pumps are even more sparkly in person. You'll definitely be turning heads in these heels, for only $60 on Amazon! One review writes, "These are so pretty on and I wore them for 10 hours straight from a wedding to an after party to an after after party and my feet were fine!"
Pointy-Toe Bow Flats
If heels are not your vibe, you can rock these chic pointy-toe bow flats at your NYE party. They're so cute, versatile and comfortable!
Bow-Tie Mesh Mules - Nude
These nude mesh mules with diamante bow detailing are way too cute to pass up. You'll definitely wear them for your NYE party and year-round.
My Crush Black Rhinestone Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
A moment for these black rhinestone knee-high boots, please. There's seriously no better time to wear these than at your upcoming NYE extravaganza! It also comes in silver.
