Find Out Who’s Joining the Final Season of Riverdale as Cheryl’s Twin Brother

Riverdale has found its nemesis for its last season.

Nicholas Barasch has been cast in the seventh and final season of the supernatural drama as Julien Blossom, the twin brother of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

Julien is "your classic high school red-headed bully," according to Deadline. "He's preppy, rich, and extremely entitled. Handsome, athletic, and cocky, he always gets his way, but in the rare times he doesn't—like with Veronica (Camila Mendes)—he makes life miserable for everyone around him."

The outlet added, "He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie (KJ Apa)."

Our Riverdale crew will not be riding off into the sunset without some adversity.

Barasch, who recently completed a stint as the leading role of Orpheus in the first national tour of the Tony-winning hit musical Hadestown, confirmed the news with a Dec. 20 celebratory Instagram post.