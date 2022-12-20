Go Inside Christian Siriano's Historic Connecticut Home

Watch : Christian Siriano Celebrates Body Diversity at NYFW

In the world of home and fashion, what's old is new again.

When Christian Siriano came across his new house in Easton, Conn., the designer wasn't startled to learn the property was built in 1744. Instead, the 37-year-old was immediately intrigued by the history behind it.

"It's literally one of the oldest houses in Connecticut, which makes it so cool," Christian told Town & Country. "George Washington stayed there twice. I wanted a place for my family to come and stay in. It's a much more cozy space, and quite old; a quintessential Connecticut home that also feels very nostalgic."

Look inside the property and you'll spot fireplaces in every room. Christian also admitted that you may see some spaces that received a bit of an upgrade.

"Some spaces certainly needed more ‘beautifying' than others," he said. "But the original floors are still here, the doors, even the fireplaces still go up through the walls and chimney."