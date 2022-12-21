JoJo Siwa Pokes Fun at Breakup Drama After Avery Cyrus Split

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup

JoJo Siwa isn't holding the drama.

The superstar raised eyebrows when she took to TikTok on Dec. 20 to share a cryptic comedy video about a breakup.

In the clip, the 19-year-old wears a pink leopard-print sleeveless tee, blue joggers and hot-pink high-tops as she lip-syncs along to audio from an episode of the advice podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me. Acting out a split between two people, JoJo—playing both the dumper and the dumpee—writes in the video: "But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!"

As the dumper, JoJo then responds, "You told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top.'"

She adds, "There's not someone else."

JoJo also had heated words in the caption, writing, "And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn't lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore."