Lucien Laviscount Reveals If He Thinks Alfie Will Return in Emily in Paris Season 4

Watch : Emily in Paris Star Reveals Season 4 Prediction for His Character

Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three.

Don't count Alfie out just yet.

The third season of Netflix's Emily in Paris didn't end well for the English heartthrob, played by Lucien Laviscount—as he dumped girlfriend Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) after her true feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) were revealed.

But that doesn't necessarily mean we've seen the last of Alfie, at least according to Lucien himself.

"It would be great to come back," the actor exclusively told E! News at the show's Dec. 15 premiere in New York City. "But honestly I think I've had a really, really incredible two seasons on this show. It's been really special."

So you're saying there's a chance!

Although Lucien said he doesn't envision Alfie crawling at Emily's feet begging her to pick him, insisting, "She might have to pull something out of the bag to get the main man back."

Lucien is hopeful that a season four return would further flesh out Alfie's journey. "Season two Alfie had this little cloud over his head," he said. "He was hating on life. Season three he gets his vulnerable side."