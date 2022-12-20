RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch : Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby

Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken.

After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.

"It's so great," she said of her trip to the Midwest. In addition to enjoying the state's snowy weather during the holidays, Ashley noted, "Meeting Luke's family and his friends has also been really cool. So, it's nice. I mean, I miss my kids, but aside from that, I'm having a really good time."

The two first sparked romance rumors at BravoCon 2022 in October, which Ashley called a "whirlwind" weekend on the podcast, stating, "The fact that I only slept for like two hours each night gives testament to the fact that it was really non-stop."