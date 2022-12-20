Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey will be joined by a very familiar face in the much anticipated second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets: her husband Jason Ritter! Get all of the details about season two here.

By Daniel Trainor Dec 20, 2022 10:35 PMTags
TVElijah WoodJuliette LewisShowtimeCelebrities
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family.

Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety

Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now.

It will mark the second time in as many years that the married couple have worked together after Ritter and Lynskey both appeared in Hulu's Candy

As it turns out, Lynskey was actually responsible for getting Ritter his role as Deputy Denny Reese on Candy, the limited series starring Jessica Biel as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

"It was over Christmastime and we were all texting on a group text," Lynskey, who played Montgomery's victim Betty Gore, told Entertainment Weekly in May. "I texted a picture of Jason with our daughter, and he had grown a mustache just out of pure boredom. [Showrunner] Robin [Veith] was like, 'Wait a minute. He looks very period appropriate.'"

Perhaps she's worked her casting magic again!

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

While we're not exactly sure who Ritter will be playing Yellowjackets, he won't be the only new kid on the very suspenseful block. 

In August, it was announced that Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van, whose younger self is played by Liv Hewson, while Simone Kessell is on board as the adult version of cult leader Lottie, whose younger self is played by Courtney Eaton.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

It was also announced in August that Elijah Wood would be joining season two as "Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective," according to the network, "who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

Season two of Yellowjackets premieres March 24 on Showtime and—good news!—it's already been renewed for season three.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen's Note for Critics Who Says She's Been Pregnant Forever

2

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

3

Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen's Note for Critics Who Says She's Been Pregnant Forever

2

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Returning Home From Hospital

3

Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

4

Captain Lee Rosbach's Fate on Below Deck Revealed

5

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega’s Cause of Death Revealed