The Stars of Emily in Paris React to the Shocking Season 3 Finale

Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three.

Hope you've brushed up on your math, because this love triangle has gotten even more complicated.

The season three finale ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Emily (Lily Collins) learning that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) were expecting a baby right after she and the French chef confirmed that they had feelings for one another. And it seems we weren't the only ones saying "mon dieu" over the pregnancy reveal, as the cast of Emily in Paris told E! News that they were equally shocked.

"My reaction was, 'Wait, what?'" Lily exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere in New York City. "I had heard rumors of five different endings and then realized that it was actually all five in one episode. So we were very surprised, very shocked."

Ultimately, Lily is looking forward to how the drama plays out in season four, which Netflix confirmed in January is on the way.