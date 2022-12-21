The Stars of Emily in Paris React to the Shocking Season 3 Finale

Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three.
Hope you've brushed up on your math, because this love triangle has gotten even more complicated.
The season three finale ended on quite the cliffhanger, with Emily (Lily Collins) learning that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) were expecting a baby right after she and the French chef confirmed that they had feelings for one another. And it seems we weren't the only ones saying "mon dieu" over the pregnancy reveal, as the cast of Emily in Paris told E! News that they were equally shocked.
"My reaction was, 'Wait, what?'" Lily exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere in New York City. "I had heard rumors of five different endings and then realized that it was actually all five in one episode. So we were very surprised, very shocked."
Ultimately, Lily is looking forward to how the drama plays out in season four, which Netflix confirmed in January is on the way.
Lucas expressed a similar sentiment, telling E!, "I think it's an amazing cliffhanger. This season is great. It's my favorite one so far."
The Ticket to Paradise actor continued by crowning season three as "the best season."
Camille on the other hand, she is predicting some big reactions to her character's pregnancy news, as she noted at the premiere, "My character's storyline is definitely very complex. So, I have a strong feeling that people will either hate it or adore it."
For those who've yet to catch the season three finale, the last episode ends with Gabriel—who was just dumped at the altar by Camille—telling Emily, "There's something you don't know. Camille didn't come back from Greece to revive our relationship. She came back to tell me that she's pregnant."
And although the Emily in Paris stars were stunned by the finale's final scene, creator Darren Star revealed that he'd been noodling on this idea for some time. "It's something I was thinking about since the beginning of season three," he told E! "I feel like the surprise at the very end informs so much of what the characters were going through earlier on, but it just hadn't been revealed until that last moment."
See the drama play out for yourself, as season three of Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix.
For more Emily in Paris news, click here.