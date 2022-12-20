Jessica Simpson Shares Festive Holiday Pics With Husband Eric Johnson and Their Kids

Watch : Jessica Simpson Admits She Gained and Lost "100lbs" 3 Times

Jessica Simpson is rocking around the Christmas tree with her family.

The "With You" singer, 42, shared a series of snaps of her family getting in the holiday spirit.

Alongside selfies with husband Eric Johnson and kids Maxwell Drew 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, Jessica, captioned the Dec. 19 post, "Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season."

In the photos, Jessica and Eric each take a photo with their youngest, followed by a pic of the couple with daughter Maxwell and one of Jessica and Ace. The carousel was rounded out with the fashion designer showing off her look, which consisted of a royal blue coat and shiny leather leggings, with oversized sunglasses and studded combat boots completeing the ensemble. For the occasion, Eric traded off between an Oakland A's hat and a Boston Red Sox cap, looking cozy in a red and black plaid fleece zip-up.

Rachel Zoe commented, "The most beautiful smiley children" and Paris Hilton said, "Beautiful family."