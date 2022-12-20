Legendary Judge Leiomy Maldonado Calls Out HBO Max for Removing the Competition Series

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Leiomy Maldonado is clapping back at HBO Max.

The Legendary judge is making her feelings known about the streamer after it canceled the voguing competition series and pulled it from its service in early December.

"@hbomax," the dancer wrote in a Dec. 20 tweet. "I'm gagging at how y'all just wiped Legendary off of your app as if it never existed."

The series followed a group of vogueing houses who compete in a themed ball every episode. Throughout the episode, viewers learned more about each house's inspirational performers and backstories. The series was hosted by Dashaun Wesley and judged by Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion, who was later replaced by Keke Palmer.

Legendary fell victim to a series of cost-cutting measures at HBO Max, which included canceling and removing series like FBoy Island, Westworld and Love Life. Now, the series will live on the third-party system FAST.