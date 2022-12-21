Why Teen Mom's Jade Cline Is Thankful She "Never Gave Up" on Fiancé Sean Austin

Jade Cline always knew this was a love worth fighting for.
Ever since Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant premiered in 2018, the MTV reality star has been an open book when it comes to the highs and lows of her relationship with Sean Austin. Despite plenty of televised fights and a brief split in 2019, the parents to 5-year-old daughter Kloie appear to be ending the year stronger than ever.
"We're getting married next year, so we already locked in our venue and locked in all of our stuff for October," Jade, 25, shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "This season, compared to our first season of Young and Pregnant, it's like two different people."
So, what changed for the pair? For starters, both parties were committed to working on themselves in private.
Earlier this year, Sean, 29, voluntarily spent four months in rehab to work on his sobriety. As for Jade, she spent that time in therapy, where she improved her mental health.
"While he was there, I was healing a part of myself," she said. "I had this fear in my head when he got home, ‘Are we going to be two completely different people that have just grown apart? Are we're gonna just move on apart or are we going to grow more together?'"
Spoiler alert: This duo surprised themselves in more ways than one.
"He completely changed into the person that I always knew that he was and I always knew he could be," Jade told E! News. "Something was just telling me throughout this journey to just hold on and keep my faith and I had this faith in him. I'm glad I never gave up. I'm glad I didn't turn my back on him because now where we are is completely just day and night."
Their bond is so strong that both Jade and Sean have discussed expanding their family in 2023.
"Since Kloie now is 5, she's getting older and older and I want them to at least be closer in age and not too far apart," Jade explained. "But I also want to do it when I feel like it's just right for both of us because I feel like our first child, we were so young and it was an out of nowhere thing. I want our second child to be more planned and more structured."
While Jade joked that her fiancé is "ready every single night" to expand their family, she is hoping to finish her college degree and say "I do" before welcoming another child.
"I think over the last few months, I've actually been contemplating it more and thinking about it more often," Jade said. "I feel like I have the dream person. I couldn't imagine living my life or spending the rest of my life with anybody else."
Mark your calendars for the premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on MTV.