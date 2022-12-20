Kate Moss Brings Back Her Iconic Pink Hair From the '90s for New Campaign

Watch : Kate Moss Reveals SHOCKING Way Johnny Depp Gifted Her Diamonds

Kate Moss just proved she's her own inspiration.

The supermodel recently channeled a version of herself from the late '90s, as she revived her iconic pink hair for Marc Jacobs' new Resort 2022/2023 campaign.

The 48-year-old debuted her dramatic transformation while modeling new pieces from the brand, including updated versions of its famous bucket bags and Kiki boots.

In one image, photographed by Harley Weir, Kate wears black sky-high Mary Janes paired with sheer stockings and a matching graphic shirt layered over a long sleeve. Her hair is clearly the star of the show, as the clothes are in muted tones and she has little to no makeup.

In another snapshot, Kate, who was styled Danielle Emerson, showcases a salmon-colored purse with gold hardware (which perfectly complemented her new 'do), loose denim jeans with a pattern embossed on the fabric and statement earrings.

"I love these pictures of Kate sooooooooo much," designer Marc Jacobs, who has collaborated with the British model since 2000, shared on Instagram Dec. 20.