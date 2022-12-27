Let's Celebrate the Trailblazers of 2022

Quinta Brunson

The creator and star of ABC's critically acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of the year. Among her achievements: Making history at the 2022 Emmys when she won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, becoming just the third Black writer and the second Black female writer to win the award.

At the event, Brunson told E! News why the show's representation of educators was so important.

"My mom was a teacher," the 32-year-old explained. "I was so close to it all my life. I was in my mom's class. Schools like Abbott, with Black children and Black teachers who care about them, they're very special places. Places of community and safety and morals and intense humor."

More than that, though, Brunson said that showing all facets of the school—the good, the bad and the very, very funny—was crucial.

"That was what was important to me, the funny of that kind of environment—every day these people show up and do this job, and there's something endearing in that," she noted. "I'm so happy we've done such a good job that teachers feel represented by what we do. It wasn't necessarily our goal but I think we've done a good job of sticking to the accuracy that teachers represent."