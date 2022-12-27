Let's Celebrate the Trailblazers of 2022

History was made to be broken.
These past twelve months were full of firsts in Hollywood, with several stars helping to make the 2022 Oscars one of the most historic nights in recent pop culture history. Not only did Ariana DeBose became the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting, but CODA's Troy Kotsur was the first deaf male actor to earn an Oscar. Plus, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson made history at the Emmys, while Jennifer Hudson joined the elite EGOT club.
But the term "trailblazer" isn't just limited to winning gold hardware, as Selena Gomez and Mila Kunis both raised millions of dollars for causes close to home for them and Selma Blair inspired viewers with her emotional run on Dancing With the Stars. On TikTok, Dylan Mulvaney continued to share her transition journey and advocate for transgender rights, while the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team netted their most impressive win yet in their fight for equal pay.
So let's raise a glass to celebrate the celebrity trailblazers of 2022: