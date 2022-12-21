Why Knowing the Odds Didn't Stop Idina Menzel From Going on Her IVF Journey

Watch : Idina Menzel on Her Journey With IVF

Idina Menzel knew the odds were not in her favor.

During her in-vitro fertilization journey in 2018, the Frozen star was warned by doctors that getting pregnant wasn't a guarantee.

"I was doing it at such a late age and the doctors were saying, ‘You might be one of those rare women that it works for at this age,'" Idina, 51, shared in an exclusive clip from the Dec. 25 episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "The competitive person in me was like, ‘I'm going to do it.'"

But while undergoing fertility treatments during her 2018 national tour, Idina ultimately learned that another child wasn't in the cards for her and husband Aaron Lohr.

However, the Wicked alum—who shares son Walker, 13, with her ex-husband Taye Diggs—still wanted to give fans an honest look at her fertility reality in the new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?