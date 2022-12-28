Hear Nikki and Brie Bella Explain Foreplay to Blake Shelton in Hilarious Barmageddon Preview

"Four Play" is the name of the game on the Jan. 2 episode of Barmageddon, but not in the way you think.
Host Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella give Blake Shelton a NSFW vocabulary lesson in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the USA Network series' latest competition.
In the episode, Brie and fellow WWE star Sasha Banks go head-to-head against each other in a series of bar games, along with their respective viral video star teammates. And for the final round of competition, Nikki announces the teams will face off in a game called "Four Play."
"It feels out of place to put this game at the end," she jokes, "but awkward foreplay is better than no foreplay at all, am I right?"
Brie agrees, yelling, "Amen, sister." But Blake—who executive produces the series with The Voice host Carson Daly—doesn't seem to catch the drift.
"What is the big deal?" the country singer asks. "What is that?" And the Bella twins are more than happy to spell it out for him.
"It's like if you go to a restaurant and you're super hungry and you want an appetizer," Brie explains, "and the guy's like, 'No, just wait for your entrée.' And I'm like, 'Excuse me.'"
Nikki adds to her sister's description, stating, "And she gets a dry piece of steak. That's what happens when you don't get foreplay."
As Blake bursts into laughter, Nikki goes on to state the rules of the game. "You and your viral VIP will take turns shooting into a giant-sized whisky barrel hoop," she says. "The first one who can line up four in a row wins the round."
And with that, the game of Four Play begins. Watch Brie and Sasha compete in the full clip above.
Since its premiere on Dec. 5, Barmageddon has become a ratings hit, ranking in the top 10 year to date unscripted series on TV.
Tune in to Barmageddon on Monday, Jan. 2, at 11 p.m. on USA Network to see which team is victorious.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)