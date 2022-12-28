Hear Nikki and Brie Bella Explain Foreplay to Blake Shelton in Hilarious Barmageddon Preview

Watch : Barmageddon Stars Reveal Most COMPETITVE Celebrities - EXCLUSIVE

"Four Play" is the name of the game on the Jan. 2 episode of Barmageddon, but not in the way you think.

Host Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella give Blake Shelton a NSFW vocabulary lesson in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the USA Network series' latest competition.

In the episode, Brie and fellow WWE star Sasha Banks go head-to-head against each other in a series of bar games, along with their respective viral video star teammates. And for the final round of competition, Nikki announces the teams will face off in a game called "Four Play."

"It feels out of place to put this game at the end," she jokes, "but awkward foreplay is better than no foreplay at all, am I right?"

Brie agrees, yelling, "Amen, sister." But Blake—who executive produces the series with The Voice host Carson Daly—doesn't seem to catch the drift.

"What is the big deal?" the country singer asks. "What is that?" And the Bella twins are more than happy to spell it out for him.