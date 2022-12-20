Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3

Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation.
Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," the actress told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."
The Nashville alum added that, since the White Lotus' writing is so rich, she would "love to see a spinoff on every character in that show."
But that's not the only series alum who wants to check back into the luxury hotel. In the same article, Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario, who played newlyweds with major problems, said creator Mike White had already reached out about a future episode involving their characters.
"Mike texted Alex and I with this idea for an episode where the two of us are talking for a half hour," Lacy shared at the time. "It's just the banality of rich people on a boat."
Daddario added that the idea would be the two characters "on a boat, talking about other people, annoying everyone around us."
"Mike's brain is always working," she explained. "That's the whole thing with his commentary on the world around him: He's always observing."
Lacy, on the other hand, had his own idea for a future Shane cameo—including his mom.
"I had hoped that Molly Shannon and I would be in the back of a shot, the two of us on vacation in another location, chewing out a concierge," he explained. "It's like, 'That guy is still out there. He's not even on trial. The dude is still going on vacation!'"
While the series has already been renewed for season three, HBO hasn't yet confirmed where we'll be traveling next. But naturally, White has dropped a few hints, telling viewers in a Dec. 11 behind-the-scenes clip that the series might be following vacationers to Asia next.
"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he noted. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
Fans have pointed out that this lines up perfectly with Britton's character, who speaks Mandarin and majored in Asian Studies.
In the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.