Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation.

Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," the actress told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

The Nashville alum added that, since the White Lotus' writing is so rich, she would "love to see a spinoff on every character in that show."

But that's not the only series alum who wants to check back into the luxury hotel. In the same article, Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario, who played newlyweds with major problems, said creator Mike White had already reached out about a future episode involving their characters.